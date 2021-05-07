$780,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $2.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $5.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 547,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $371.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.24.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

