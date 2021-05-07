Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $923,000.

Shares of ASND stock remained flat at $$132.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,819. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

