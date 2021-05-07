SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $68.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 772,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.