Morgan Stanley Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $69.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.28. 62,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.70.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

