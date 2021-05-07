Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.96 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

PRMW traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 20,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,168. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

