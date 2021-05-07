Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $98.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

ONTO traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 12,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.11 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,238,000 after buying an additional 244,215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,164,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 126,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

