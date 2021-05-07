Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.64 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,911. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.