Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.10 billion-$135.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.03 billion.

Anthem stock traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.65. 32,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.51 and a 200 day moving average of $326.06. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $393.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.62.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

