Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.10 billion-$135.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.03 billion.
Anthem stock traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.65. 32,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.51 and a 200 day moving average of $326.06. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $393.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $390.62.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
