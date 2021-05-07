Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APTV traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,085. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.35 and a 200 day moving average of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.90.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

