S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 269 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.63 on Friday, hitting $456.21. 15,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.