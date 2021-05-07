Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 536,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,365. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

Get Cactus alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.