Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.08.

HUBG stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.94. 10,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

