Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.91. 29,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,879. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

