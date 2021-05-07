Exeter Financial LLC Buys 440 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,986. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $332.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

