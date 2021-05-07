Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.15. 2,090,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Livent has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.33, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

