Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $103.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,496 shares of company stock worth $4,179,180 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after buying an additional 140,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after buying an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 654,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $119.47.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

