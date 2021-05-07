TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.