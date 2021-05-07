Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $207,897.00

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can currently be bought for $2,823.51 or 0.04906682 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market capitalization of $34.61 million and approximately $207,897.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00086737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.91 or 0.00776638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00101760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.09 or 0.08911564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Profile

BOT is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,716 coins and its circulating supply is 12,257 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token (OLD)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

