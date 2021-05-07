Belt (BELT) Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $65.67 or 0.00114121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $118.51 million and approximately $746,036.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00262034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.23 or 0.01119532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.43 or 0.00754955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,567.97 or 1.00041289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

