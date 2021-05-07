Primas Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Primas has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $16.06 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.42 or 0.00595052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

