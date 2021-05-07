AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

NYSE:T traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 343,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

