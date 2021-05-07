Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

TT stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.68. 30,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $181.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,595,000 after buying an additional 381,847 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

