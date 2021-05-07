Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.26

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.26 and last traded at $132.93, with a volume of 58695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

