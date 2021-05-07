Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) VP Sells 4,752 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Silgan stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 240,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,291. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

