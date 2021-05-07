Insider Buying: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Acquires 82 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A. Lynne Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00.

MKL stock traded up $21.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,220.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,170.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,066.09. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,222.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Markel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

