Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 3,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.