GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. GoDaddy updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.06. 967,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.76.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

