BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $193.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Shares of BNTX traded up $17.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.89. The company had a trading volume of 121,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,021. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of -92.95 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $213.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.98.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

