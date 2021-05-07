Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JMIA traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 6,546,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,001. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

