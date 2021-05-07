AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $58.91 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00086381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.61 or 0.00776687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.70 or 0.08901728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046294 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,384,558 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

