Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.59 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00014722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $19.54 million and $2.59 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.