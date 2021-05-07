Piper Sandler Raises Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $152.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.60. 5,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,715. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 162.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 237,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.