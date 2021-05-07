$29.74 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce sales of $29.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%.

MITK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 12,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $685.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.