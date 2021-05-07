Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $409.00 at Susquehanna

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $409.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $370.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $375.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

