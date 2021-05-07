Douglas J. Jellison Sells 5,995 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.76. 3,955,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,547. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

