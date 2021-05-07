Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO Sells $1,757,250.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $71.89.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
