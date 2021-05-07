Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO Sells $1,757,250.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $71.89.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

