Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $9.83 on Friday, reaching $627.27. 61,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,395. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a one year low of $240.34 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $615.01 and a 200 day moving average of $520.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.