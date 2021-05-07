Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 10,000 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,735,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

POOL stock traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $443.91. 3,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.99 and its 200-day moving average is $356.95. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $212.63 and a 12 month high of $442.90.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.