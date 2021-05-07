Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,117,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,633.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $9,148.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,236,464.64.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.
NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 58,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 481.64 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $59.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
