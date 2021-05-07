Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,117,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,633.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $9,148.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,236,464.64.

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $426,822.57.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 58,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 481.64 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

