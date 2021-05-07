Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 13,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,950. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.