Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $110.91. 19,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

