Morgan Stanley Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $35.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.54. 2,696,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,636. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

