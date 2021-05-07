FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.24.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 245,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,500. FOX has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FOX by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

