Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wedbush

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 6,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 203,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $2,511,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.