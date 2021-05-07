Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

