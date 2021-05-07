Zacks: Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.31). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $164.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

