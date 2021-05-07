0xcert Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $37,551.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00087375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.14 or 0.00783561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00101837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.62 or 0.09055244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046487 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

