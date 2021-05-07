TokenPay Trading 524.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $397,585.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 524.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,675.90 or 1.00174130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00197460 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

