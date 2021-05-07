TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.79 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000112 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 129.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,697,568,374 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.