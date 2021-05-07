Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $666.57. 125,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.66 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $686.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $642.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.41, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

